Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of Vista Outdoor worth $26,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 21.2% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 87.5% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 35.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140,928 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 338,820.0% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:VSTO opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07.
VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
