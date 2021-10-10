Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of Vista Outdoor worth $26,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 21.2% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 87.5% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 35.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140,928 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 338,820.0% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:VSTO opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.