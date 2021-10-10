Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Plexus worth $28,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,066,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,516,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $92.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.39.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

