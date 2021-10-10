Bao Finance (BAO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $351,129.00

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $351,129.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00134643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00086725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,114.67 or 1.00092567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.36 or 0.06478603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

