Bao Finance Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and $604,256.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00062156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00127514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00081443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,868.29 or 0.99835011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.94 or 0.06088094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

