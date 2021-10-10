Base Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $792,505.85 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00004198 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $792,505.85 and approximately $2,352.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00224170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099899 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 435,687 coins and its circulating supply is 342,661 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.