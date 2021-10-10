Basic Attention Token (BAT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $238.89 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $238.89 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00222582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099641 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

BAT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,942,950 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

