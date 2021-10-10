Basid Coin (BASID) Price Tops $0.0101

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Basid Coin has a market cap of $8.21 million and $1.14 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00223436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00099743 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,335,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

