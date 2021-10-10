Bata Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Bata has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $146,565.69 and $80.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00325355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000736 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

