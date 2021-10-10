Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.
OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $116.79.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
