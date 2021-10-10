Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $116.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.43 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

