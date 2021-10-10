Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Lowered to “Sell” at Kepler Capital Markets

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAMXF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.
Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$92.91 on Friday. 162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $67.24 and a 12-month high of $116.79.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.