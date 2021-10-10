Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Lowered to “Sell” at Kepler Capital Markets

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAMXF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$92.91 on Friday. 162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $67.24 and a 12-month high of $116.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.43 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

