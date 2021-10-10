Beacon Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001229 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $1.21 million and $8,422.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00041062 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

