Beam Trading 13.2% Higher This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. Beam has a total market cap of $66.58 million and $10.49 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003623 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 98,775,800 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

