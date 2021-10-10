Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Camden Asset Management L P CA

Camden Asset Management L P CA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $30,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $238.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

