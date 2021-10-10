Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 158,614 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.43% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.15.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

