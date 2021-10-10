Bella Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.10 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00003273 BTC on exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $85.67 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00212781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00098089 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

