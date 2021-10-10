Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches Market Cap of $3.77 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002448 BTC on major exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $9,758.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00222263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00098120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

MARK is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 5,142,930 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,126 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

