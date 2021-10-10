Beyond Finance (BYN) Tops One Day Volume of $140,211.00

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001380 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $140,211.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00127554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00081172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.03 or 1.00165885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.47 or 0.06086419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

