Bezant (BZNT) Trading Down 38.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Bezant coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $897,483.77 and $436.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bezant has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00046783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.55 or 0.00216403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00096841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

