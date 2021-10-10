BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,243 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBL. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $453,021,000 after purchasing an additional 442,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

NYSE BBL opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

