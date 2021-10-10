BiFi (BIFI) Trading Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. BiFi has a market cap of $9.91 million and $383,384.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BiFi has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00107625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00453055 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00035283 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001698 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

