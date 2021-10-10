Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILI. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

