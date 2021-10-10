Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $13.18 billion and approximately $4.43 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00048004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00225186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00098780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,182,583,775 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

