Binemon Price Reaches $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Binemon has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binemon has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00127554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00081172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.03 or 1.00165885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.47 or 0.06086419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003056 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 962,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.