Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $100,766.98 and $114,816.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065686 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00134787 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00086822 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,413.46 or 1.00442965 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.64 or 0.06423232 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003384 BTC.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
