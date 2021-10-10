Bismuth Reaches One Day Volume of $129.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $129.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009773 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,534,323 coins and its circulating supply is 22,390,178 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

