bitCNY One Day Trading Volume Reaches $662,660.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $662,660.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00128034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00082082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.60 or 1.00210933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.26 or 0.06145893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003042 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.