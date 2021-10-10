Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 54.8% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.15 million and $261.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.