Bitcoin Cash ABC Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.52 Billion (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for $189.46 or 0.00342967 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $3.52 billion and $38,796.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,242.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $603.93 or 0.01093232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.07 or 0.00329585 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00042816 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002825 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

