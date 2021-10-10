Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $68.65 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $69.45 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $68.65 or 0.00124618 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00226149 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00140922 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

