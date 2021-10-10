Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches One Day Volume of $660.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $95,082.41 and $660.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

