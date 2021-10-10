Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Tops $5.76 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $306.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00221520 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00122856 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00137644 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

