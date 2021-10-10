Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Reaches Market Cap of $567.16 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $567.16 million and $78.31 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.68 or 0.00087709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 215.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001743 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004990 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013821 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,103 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.