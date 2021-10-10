Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $3.35 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $177.34 or 0.00324158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.35 billion and $341.12 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,706.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $588.06 or 0.01074930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.32 or 0.00342400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,865,777 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

