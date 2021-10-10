BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $501.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,009,193 coins and its circulating supply is 4,797,739 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

