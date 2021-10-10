BitCore (BTX) 1-Day Volume Tops $360,228.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $360,228.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,362.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.52 or 0.06425819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.59 or 0.00326196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.69 or 0.01099454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00099524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.32 or 0.00504525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.47 or 0.00338628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.16 or 0.00330830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005080 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

