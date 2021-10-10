BitGreen One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,365.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 51.5% lower against the dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $619,649.77 and $1,365.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00045650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00107797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.29 or 0.00453898 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013988 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00035313 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024347 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

