Bitradio Hits Market Cap of $91,719.35 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $91,719.35 and $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.53 or 0.00335827 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,436,493 coins and its circulating supply is 10,436,489 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.