BitTorrent Market Capitalization Hits $2.64 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $745.02 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00075846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00013384 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006752 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004131 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

