Bitzeny Reaches Market Cap of $249,311.54 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $249,311.54 and approximately $725.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.00321092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000737 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

