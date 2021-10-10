BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $55.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

