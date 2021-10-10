BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Toronado Partners LLC

Toronado Partners LLC trimmed its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. BlackLine accounts for about 9.7% of Toronado Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Toronado Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of BlackLine worth $33,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 163.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $53,419.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,859.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,918 shares of company stock worth $26,161,215 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $117.64 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.06.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.