Blackmoon (BMC) Price Down 27% This Week

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Blackmoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded down 27% against the US dollar. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $9,256.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.52 or 0.00225639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00100362 BTC.

Blackmoon Coin Profile

BMC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

