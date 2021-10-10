BlackRock Inc. Acquires 216,785 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,785 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.06% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $204,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 38,657 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,745,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,928 shares of company stock valued at $74,401,282. 30.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.