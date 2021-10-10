BlackRock Inc. Buys 10,435 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,430,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.46% of The E.W. Scripps worth $192,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 84.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $18.15 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $565.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

