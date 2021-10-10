BlackRock Inc. Buys 747,794 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.04% of James River Group worth $196,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,388,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,346,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after acquiring an additional 171,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after acquiring an additional 313,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

James River Group stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.44. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

