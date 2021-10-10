BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.47% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $203,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $230,000.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Shares of BECN opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

