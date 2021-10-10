BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,482,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 50,131 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.61% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $205,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In related news, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,420 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

