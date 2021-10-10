BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,754 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of Credit Acceptance worth $202,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 35,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $615.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.96. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $671.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,151 shares of company stock worth $66,303,686. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.