BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,610,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.19% of Adtalem Global Education worth $199,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATGE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.