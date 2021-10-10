BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,878 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.70% of NewMarket worth $200,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 56.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in NewMarket by 20.1% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $354.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $432.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

